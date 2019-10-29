For Your Viewing Pleasure: James Corden Joins Kanye West & His Sunday Service Choir For A Special Edition Of ‘Airpool Karaoke’ [Video]

Kanye West And James Corden Do Some “Airpool Karaoke”

As James Corden is looking for a ride back to Los Angeles, he ends up connecting with Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir–once they’re 30,000 feet in the air, the whole crew decides to partake in a special episode of Carpool Karaoke.

During the episode, Kanye talks about his ambitions to start a church, 5 years of marriage with Kim Kardashian, and what unexpected lyric he knew would make him famous early on. Check out the video down below as Ye and his choir sing along to renditions of “Jesus Walks” and more: