So Gone: Monica Leaves House To Shannon Brown In Divorce, Has 6 Months To Vacate With Kids

Details Of Monica And Shannon Brown Divorce Surface

New Monica! And a new home on the way too for the singer.

The divorce between Monica, 38, and Shannon Brown, 33, is finalized and now details from how they are splitting their lives have surfaced. According to divorce papers obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the singer is preparing to leave the home she shared with Brown in Fayetteville, Georgia. Monica, who has changed her surname back to Arnold, has 6 months to pack up herself and her kids, Romeo, Rocko and Layla, according to their agreement.

Previously, Monica stated that she and Shannon planned to stay together under one roof as the kids were still in school.

Divorce papers also reveal that Monica gets primary custody of the kids. She walks away with two luxury vehicles, including a 2018 Maybach Mercedes and 2016 Range Rover. Neither party will receive alimony, separate maintenance or spousal support of any kind from the other party.