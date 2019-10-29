F**k 12: 10 NYPD Cops Storm Subway Train With Guns Drawn To Arrest Black 19-Year-Old For…Jumping The Turnstile

10 NYPD Officers Pull Gun On Teen For Jumping Turnstile

The NYPD must have really thought that they were a part of the military unit that went killed Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi this weekend they way they pulled up on this young Black boy.

A viral video captures people scattering, scared to death, as at least 10 NYPD cops storm a subway train with guns drawn to arrest 19-year-old Adrian Napier according to VICE.

My sons were in this train car. My 10-year-old came home inconsolable. How do we, as parents, even begin to speak to them about this kind of violence? You see the trauma we’re exposed to at a young age https://t.co/QYWnqRZqXX — Yolanda Sangweni (@YoliZama) October 26, 2019

Napier is said to have fled from police after being approached in regards to a witness report stating there was a “male with a gun”. That male was obviously not Napier because there was no gun found in his possession. He was, however, arrested and charged with…jumping the turnstile/evading fare.

All those cops with all those guns scaring all those people just to arrest a calm, seated, teenager, with his hands in the air.

This man didn’t pay his subway fare—but is tackled by at least ten officers in a crowded station. Officers should be working to deescalate—not putting dozens of lives at risk over $2.75.

pic.twitter.com/JCbY4L5AIi — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 27, 2019

Smh. f**k 12. Especially the NYPD.