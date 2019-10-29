One Time For Ya Mind: Nipsey Hussle’s Business Partner David Gross Talks Ownership And Financial Empowerment [Video]

David A. Gross Talks Black Ownership With Complex

Nipsey Hussle went into business with David Gross because the two men shared a vision of how they could empower themselves by empowering their community.

David Gross, co-founder of Vector.90, recently spoke to Complex about how to carry that vision forward in Nipsey’s absence and what it means to own the neighborhoods that we live in.

There’s 14 minutes of game waiting for you in the video below.

The marathon continues.