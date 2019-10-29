Jesus Take The Wheel: Watch Unbelievable Footage From Getty Fire, Brentwood Goes Up In Flames [Video]

The Getty Fire burns in Los Angeles, California

Getty Fire Up-Close Look From Brentwood

This s#!t is NO joke.

If for whatever reason you still don’t have a grasp of the scope of the fire that is currently raging through surrounding Los Angeles right now. Allow the folks at ABC7 to take you right to ground zero.

Press play on the video below.

Prayers up for everyone’s safety and their homes.

