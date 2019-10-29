Exclusive Photos: Jojo Simmons, Wife Tanice Amira & Their Famous Family In Official Wedding Flicks

Growing Up Hip Hop’s Jojo Simmons’ Official Wedding Photos

We told you that Rev Run’s son Jojo Simmons tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart this past weekend. Now, we have an exclusive peek at some of his family’s official wedding photos.

In attendance were JoJo’s sisters, Angela and Vanessa, his dad, Joseph Simmons (Rev Run), Diggy and friend of the family, Bow Wow. The event, planned by Tiffany Cooke at Tiffany Cooke events, was taped for an upcoming episode of the new season of Growing Up Hip Hop which premieres on December 5.

Tanice Simmon’s dress was designed by Jean-Ralph Thurin. The men’s suits were by 9 Tailors. Don’t they look great?

Congratulations to the Simmons’ family!