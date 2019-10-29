R.I.P. #AamirGriffin: Jamaica Queens Boy Shot In Neck While Playing Basketball, Neighborhood Is DEVASTATED

So Sad: Queens Boy Killed By Stray Bullet While On Basketball Courts, Neighborhood Devastated

We are sad to report that a Queens boy with a promising future named Aamir Griffin, 14, was playing on the basketball courts right outside of his apartment in Baisley Projects, where he was struck and killed by a bullet.

According to The NY Post, Aamir was struck once in the neck on the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. He was rushed to nearby Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

Just hours before the shooting, Aamir had hit the game-winning shot for his team at a basketball tournament. His grieving aunt, Akiba Griffin said that’s when he came straight home to practice basketball some more. “His mother raised him right: only school and basketball.”

Unfortunately, his life was taken on the court. Griffin’s neighborhood came out to light a vigil for him where he was shot. Reportedly his mother, Shanequa Griffin, 37, has been at the court for days after his death and is heavily grieving. Grief counselors will be on hand at Aamir’s school, Benjamin Cardozo, for students dealing with his passing.

I am literally in tears as we continue to mourn the unbelievable loss of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin. I would like to commend Aamir’s family for their bravery and strength throughout this tragedy. We continue to work tirelessly in order to get justice for Aamir. #JusticeForAamir pic.twitter.com/jyaQjNfZRi — NYPD Housing PSA 9 (@NYPDPSA9) October 29, 2019

For anyone interested in helping Aamir’s mom lay him to rest, his aunt has created aGoFundMe for his funeral costs.