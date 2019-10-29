A Lil’ Positivity: John Cena Announces $500,000 Donation To Help Combat California Wildfires

By Bossip Staff

John Cena Pledges $500K Donation To California Fire First Responders

Because John Cena is playing the part of a firefighter in his new movie, it’s only right that he decides to help some real-life first responders.

In California this week, thousands of residents have had power outages and even had to evacuate their homes in the midst of multiple fires, including the Kincade Fire, Tick Fire, and Getty Fire. On Monday, Cena tweeted out a video, in which, he announced his plan to donate $500,000 to all of those currently fighting the California wildfires. The Playing with Fire star and tweeted: “I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all.”
In his announcement, the actor plugged his new comedy, saying it “showcases a group of people I believe are heroes — first responders.” He then delved more into the fact that “California is in dire straits.”
“It is burning,” Cena said. “It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.” That’s when John then called on Paramount–the studio behind his new film–to select a charity which aids first responders.
“And on behalf of Playing With Fire and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause. In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock what they need from us is resources.” He added, “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause” as he ended his video with a plea for everyone to stay safe.
In the end, Paramount chose to split the $500K donation among two organizations: The CA Fire Foundation and LAFD Foundation.
