A Lil’ Positivity: John Cena Announces $500,000 Donation To Help Combat California Wildfires
- By Bossip Staff
John Cena Pledges $500K Donation To California Fire First Responders
Because John Cena is playing the part of a firefighter in his new movie, it’s only right that he decides to help some real-life first responders.
In California this week, thousands of residents have had power outages and even had to evacuate their homes in the midst of multiple fires, including the Kincade Fire, Tick Fire, and Getty Fire. On Monday, Cena tweeted out a video, in which, he announced his plan to donate $500,000 to all of those currently fighting the California wildfires. The Playing with Fire star and tweeted: “I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all.”
In the end, Paramount chose to split the $500K donation among two organizations: The CA Fire Foundation and LAFD Foundation.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.