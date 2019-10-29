Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Snack Whose Barely There Halloween Costume Is Burning The Internet

Lexi Hart Steals Halloween Show

It’s Halloween time which means it’s prime time for you to put on…well…not much. Just go out naked and pretend that it’s a high concept and boom, you’re good. One woman who did such is Lexi Hart, the bombshell who went as a nurse or something that doesn’t really matter. What matters here is HOT DAMN.

She’s a model and Fashion Nova ambassador who clearly fills out all of the little bit of clothes she has on. No wonder she’s outshining everyone for Halloween.

So without further ado, enjoy all the goodies she is putting on blast.