Catch Fade, Yeah Aight: Blueface Jumps Into Massive Melee In The Middle Of His Show [Video]

Blueface Jumps Into Brawl During His Show

Blueface was totally with the s#!ts the other day during his show in Santa Cruz, California.

According to TMZ, the rapper jumped off the stage in the middle of the show to throw fiery fists of fury with some folks who were trying to bring the funk to his friends.

At the end of the day, no one was arrested or reported injured but Blueface bounced and the concert was shut down.