Don’t Hold out for the AirPods Pro — Get These Alternatives for Just $40

Apple just pulled a Beyonce and surprised everyone by releasing a brand new version of the AirPods. But you know what’s not surprising? The hefty sticker price attached to them. $249 for a pair? Hard pass. That money can be spent somewhere more meaningful, like on rent and bills and basic survival.

But that doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of a great wireless listening experience. The AirBuds 4 Bluetooth Earbuds can provide just that, and you don’t even have to go into debt to get them.

Now on sale for 80% off, the AirBuds 4 are designed to offer elite sonics, enhanced comfort, and unparalleled flexibility. They pump out crystal clear sound, all while reducing ambient noise for greater clarity. The ergonomic design ensures that they stay securely in your ear during any activity, whether it’s just sitting at the office or going hard at the gym. There are built-in intuitive touch controls that make it easy to select music, take calls, and access digital assistance. Plus, with the accompanying charging case that has Qi compatibility, you can quickly refuel your earphones using the wireless pad or charging cable.

Grab the AirBuds 4 Bluetooth Earbuds on sale now for $39.99 — 80% off the usual cost of $199.99.

AirBuds 4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case + Charging Mat – $39.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.