This Windshield Cover Saves You From Scraping Ice Every Morning

As the weather gets colder by the day and you find yourself trading your cardigans and jackets for coats, you might be forgetting to provide extra protection for another important thing: your car. Ice storms are imminent, and you’ll want to give your reliable ride shelter from the ice, snow, and frost. Plus, there’s nothing more annoying than running late to work and realizing that you have to scrape the ice off your car before you can leave.

The iceScreen is a cover specifically designed to keep your windshield free from pesky debris. It’s constructed with military-grade double waterproof reinforced polyester to protect your windshield even during the worst winter weather. It has gel-padded magnets and storm straps for enhanced durability, as well as anti-theft wings with foam endings that secure into your car doors. Plus, with the double waterproof coat and sun reflective side, you can even use it during the summer to keep your car interior from overheating.

Get year-round protection with iceScreen. Normally retailing for $44.99, it’s now available on sale in your choice of variant — Classic, Deluxe, Deluxe Plus, Camo, or Pickup Truck — for only $29.95.

Prices are subject to change.

