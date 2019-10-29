Big Boy’s Neighborhood: D Smoke Talks Winning ‘Rhythm + Flow,’ Working With T.I. & Chance The Rapper, And Plans For The Future [Video]

D Smoke Talks About His Time On Rhythm + Flow

If you haven’t watched the last episode of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow yet, well…this spoiler alert is a little late.

D Smoke ended up winning the series and taking home the $250,000–and there couldn’t have been a more deserving candidate. Now that the news is out and he’s gaining a bigger social media following by the day, it’s only right the Inglewood native stop by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to talk about his victory.

Check out D Smoke’s conversation with Big down below to hear about his time on the show, life since winning, what he wants to do with the money, and plans for the future: