This Martha Stewart-Approved Pressure Cooker Can Now Be Yours For Over 20% Off

We’ve all seen the Instagram ads and influencer videos promoting easy, fully-prepped meals delivered to your door. Who among us hasn’t fantasized about having all your dinners planned out and pre-made each week? While it’s tempting to try and emulate a life in which you never need to make a meal for yourself again, you also probably don’t want to dedicated the majority of your paycheck to pricey delivery services or meal kits. Instead, why not invest in a kitchen tool that can make cooking a variety of dishes so much easier?

Enter: the Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker. Say what you want about the queen of crafts, but she knows her way around the kitchen. This Instant Pot alternative is not only easier on the wallet, but it’s also capable of preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert. User-friendly and extremely versatile, it comes with multiple functions and 14 preset cooking programs from slow cooking to steaming to warming. It also has an 8-quart capacity so you can make enough food for guests, and comes with other handy accessories like a wire rack, spoon, and a rice measuring cup.

We doubt that JLo takes the time to cook her own meals, but if she did, we’re pretty sure she would use this pressure cooker. For a limited time, the Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is now on sale for $79.99.

