Take Your Movie Nights To The Next Level With This Portable Projector

Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu offer everyone the convenience of enjoying all sorts of content whenever, wherever. But what if you’re in the mood for a full-blown movie night, complete with a big screen, popcorn, and cold beer? You can’t exactly get that experience if you’re only streaming a film with your phone.

Blow all of your friends & family away at the next impromptu movie night with the CIRQ. Billed as the world’s smallest 1080p projector, this cinematic wonder is capable of casting theater-quality images to provide you with a full-immersion viewing experience. Measuring at only 5 inches in diameter, it’s smaller than a smartphone, allowing you to slide it easily into your handbag, briefcase, or even your pocket. Its 240-inch projection and 1080p resolution let you enjoy an authentic cinematic experience whenever you please. And with the built-in dual Hi-Fi speakers, you won’t have to worry about lugging around a sound system. In fact, this magic little machine is completely wire-free, WiFi friendly, and has built-in storage, so you won’t have to bother with any annoying cords.

Take your movie nights to the next level with the CIRQ. Usually $600, you can take one home on sale now for only $299 — a savings of 50 percent.

