This Portable Handheld Vacuum Makes Cleaning Your Car Effortless

The average person spends a little over eight hours in their car each week. It’s pretty much inevitable that your ride gets littered with all sorts of, for the lack of a better word, garbage over time. From half-drank water bottles to fast food wrappers to receipts, the inside of your car can easily resemble a trash can if you’re not careful about keeping it clean.

Since cleaning the inside of your automobile is as important as cleaning the outside, consider picking up the Kittylulu Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner. Designed to clean small particles, dust, and dirt from every surface and corner of your vehicle, it makes rendering your car spotless as effortless as possible. Its suction power is up to 5300Pa and it has changeable nozzles and removable filters to make cleaning extra convenient. With three different accompanying cleaning accessories, it can accommodate different surfaces. It also has a built-in battery life that allows up to 30 minutes of working time. And thanks to its minuscule size (smaller than a water bottle), you can tote it anywhere and use it to clean your house and office, too.

Make sure your vehicle is always spotless with the Kittylulu Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner. It usually goes for $49.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $39.99.

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner – $39.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.