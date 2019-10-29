New Music: Super Sister Duo Ceraadi Drops Video For “That’s What She’d Say”

Ceraadi Releases New Music Video For”That’s What She’d Say”

The dynamic duo, Ceraadi, just dropped the latest single from hot EP “Ceraadi’s Playlist”. Just in time for Halloween szn, “That’s What She’d Say” visuals show what happens when Emaza sees her old bae kicking it with a new shorty. The singing sis finds she has super strength as she rips off her man’s leg and knocks his head off of his shoulders with it! While the chorus leaves them in a psych ward, the tone of the single is super catchy and the visuals are gory, but fun. Check it out above and let us know what ya think!