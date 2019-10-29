Seen On The Scene: Trey Songz, Will.i.am, & More Celebrate Zeke Lewis Birthday In LA
Epic Records EVP Of A&R Zeke Lewis Celebrates His Birthday In Los Angeles
The whose who of the music industry came out to Bibo Ergo last friday to celebrate Epic’s Executive Vice President of A&R Zeke Lewis. Vibes were provided by DJ B-Hen and KP The Great as friends and associates rocked out, mingled, and joined for a litt azz cake-cutting moment.
The elite guest list also included Epic Chairman and CEO Sylvia Rhone, who kicked off the festivities for Lewis with a birthday salute and heartfelt speech, head of Global R&B at Spotify Mjeema Pickett, Grammy award winning artist and producer will.i.am, long-time friend and R&B bae Trey Songz, Apple Avis’ Larry Jackson, Chicago rapper G Herbo, and more! Check out photos on the flip!
