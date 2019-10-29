New Video: Arin Ray Drops Visuals For “A Seat”
- By Bossip Staff
Arin Ray Releases New Video For “A Seat”
Singer, songwriter, producer extraordinaire Arin Ray shows off his romantic side with new visuals for “A Seat” directed by Keemotion. Arin will headline three shows this November in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City, as he continues to promote his new releases as well as his debut album, Platinum Fire. Check out the video and let us know what ya think!
