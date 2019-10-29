Birthday Twin Tantalizers Gabrielle Union & Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate 47 (FORTEEE-SEVEN) Years Of Bad Bish Life
Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross Turn 47
Two of your favorite actresses are celebrating 47 years of life today, October 29. Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross are now both three years away from 50—and they’re looking as fabulous and FINE as ever.
The b-day twins both celebrated over the weekend at Gabby’s L.A. birthday bash and Tracee dressed as DJ Quik…
and Gabby went as her Clovers character from “Bring It On.”
This is 47! Some nuggets I've learned to embrace… As long as I got a plate (full or not) I'm gonna try to make sure everybody eats. If the seat you are offering me at your wack ass table means I cant sleep at night, that's a hard pass for me. I'll go to my grave creating the world's biggest most inclusive table centering the voices, lives and best interests of our most marginalized peoples. My time with my family is priceless. Admit when you are wrong. And dont offer terrible apologies that include "I'm sorry IF…" Center your joy, peace and grace. Always remember that not everyone is going to love you, like you or support you. That's not ANY of your business. You can STILL love them, support them and champion them & their work. You lose nothing celebrating folks, even the ones who would prefer you take a long walk off a short plank. Dont apologize for doing what's right for YOU. There is no pot of gold at the end of your life for doing what everyone else thinks you should. LIVE! Evolution is a beautiful thing. Just cuz you were a dumbass doesn't mean you have to STAY a dumbass. Learn, grow & evolve. Have fun with cool folks and dont leave until the lights come on!! Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeee 😁💪🏾✊🏿🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Gabby also shared with the world her secrets to her snatchedness, it’s apparently “water, tequila, boundaries, and accountability.”
Don’t these 47-year-old birthday twins look tantalizing????
More Gabby and Tracee on the flip.
Tracee dropped an unedited thirst trap for her birthday.
“I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better.
No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!”
It’s my birthday. I’m 47 today and I’m filled with gratitude. I LOVE getting older and I LOVE my life. I’m so grateful to be living this life I’m in. I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better. No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!
Check out more pics from Gabby’s birthday bash, it was her first time having her annual party in Los Angeles.
