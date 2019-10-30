Netflix & Thrills: The Best Selections To Watch On Netflix For Your Halloween Viewing Pleasure

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

The Best Selections To Watch On Netflix For Your Halloween Viewing Pleasure The “Trick Or Treat” season is finally upon us and like most people we were wondering whats good on Netflix for the occasion. After the kids go to sleep or the neighborhood kids stop banging on your door you have to pour a nice beverage and enjoy at least one scary movie to really indulge in the Halloween spirit. So we put together a list of what your available options are on the streaming service, hit the flip.

Candyman(1992): The Candyman, a murderous soul with a hook for a hand, is accidentally summoned to reality by a skeptic grad student researching the monster’s myth. Say the Candyman’s name five times while looking in a mirror, and you’ll summon the supernatural murderer.

Scream (1996): It’s a horror, it’s a teen movie, and it’s kind of a comedy all rolled into one, meaning everyone will be pleased on your movie night. Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4 are also on the service.

Birdbox(2019): The Netflix sensation of the holiday season, Bird Box tells the tale of a post-apocalyptic world where evil beings attack people through their sense of sight, and then force them to commit suicide. Throughout the whole movie, Sandra Bullock’s character must conquer creepy things while wearing a blindfold.

Carrie (1976): Director Brian De Palma teams up with Stephen King for a story that creeps inside you and stays there. It’s about a teenage girl who is bullied by classmates, until her paranormal abilities tip the scales of power back to her.

The Conjuring(2013): This story, about a family who has to call in paranormal experts when they start experiencing terrifying events in their old farmhouse, gets even more chilling when you realize that it’s based on a supposedly true story.

Evil Genius(2018)

Cam(2018): This film has an unlikely horror heroine — a cam girl trying to up her follower count. But when an eerie look-alike starts to take over her feed, she has to solve the mystery of who is trying to steal her identity and destroy her livelihood.