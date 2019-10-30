RIPPops: Fans, Family And Friends Mourn The Passing Of John Witherspoon

Tributes To John Witherspoon

Beloved comedian and actor John Witherspoon passed away in his home Tuesday night at the age of 77. His death has sent shockwaves through the industry as he is one of the most iconic entertainers of all time. He’s been in everything from Boomerang to The Wayans Bros, The Boondocks and most notably Craig’s pops in the Friday trilogy.

Fans, friends, and family all came together to pay tribute to Witherspoon and his legendary contributions to black cinema and entertainment overall. R.I.P. to one of the GOATs. Take a look at these loving celebrations of his life and genius.