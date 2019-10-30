R.I.P. Actor & Comedian John Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

John Witherspoon Passes Away

People are currently waking up to sad news about a beloved actor-comedian. John Witherspoon known for reprising roles like Pops in the “Friday” franchise, has passed away. The news was confirmed by his family members who announced that he “died suddenly” at home.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family said in a statement released to Deadline. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon also voiced Gramps on “The Boondocks” and appeared in numerous films, including Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, The Ladies Man and Fakin’ Da Funk and famously starred in “The Wayans Bros.” sitcom.

He was 77-years-old.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

R.I.P. John Witherspoon.