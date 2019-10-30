Kevin Hart Shares Rehab Footage & Frightening Back Scar As He Breaks Silence On Accident — ‘God Told Me To Sit Down’

Kevin Hart Says He Sees Life Differently After Accident

Kevin Hart got emotional while addressing his near-fatal car wreck from September in a well-curated video he posted directly to his Instagram account. In the clips, Kev shares with followers just how life-altering the car accident was to him physically and mentally. You can see Kev’s struggle throughout his rehabilitation process. The scar from his surgery after reportedly shattering bones is also apparent on his spine.

“When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny. Because some of the things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down. After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.”

In related news, TMZ reports that Kevin is going to let things slide legally as it pertains to the driver of the vehicle. He doesn’t plan to sue his friend, Jared Black, to cover any of his medical expenses even though he was found to be “driving recklessly” in the crash. Jared is the boyfriend to Eniko’s personal trainer, Rebecca, who was also in the vehicle.

Conversely, Jared himself has lawyered up, and could file suit against Kevin for not having the proper safety harnesses in the car. No word as yet if he’s deciding to take legal action.