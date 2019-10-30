Black Don’t Crack: Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross And Other Black Women Who Are 47 And Don’t Look Like It

- By Bossip Staff
"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

47-Year-Old Black Women

Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated their birthdays this week and showed off one thing we know for certain to never doubt: black don’t crack. Want more proof? These women are all 47 and they all look fine as all hell and pretty much look like they did 20 years ago.

We don’t know what is in the water or grits, but, man it’s got black women out here glowing as they get closer to 50.

Amen.

Take a glorious look.

View this post on Instagram

Chocolate Sundae 🍒

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🌸🌺

    A post shared by Sharon Leal (@realleal) on

    Sharon Leal – October 17, 1972

    View this post on Instagram

    I ♥️ Summer . #darkskingoals

    A post shared by Sharon Leal (@realleal) on

    Laverne Cox – May 29, 1972

