The Great Value Carters: Ciara And Russell Wilson Go “Apesh*t” With Halloween Hov And Bey Looks

Ciara And Russell Wilson Dress As Beyoncé And Jay Z For Halloween

How’s this for a creative costume… Married power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as married power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z for Halloween! The pair donned bright toned suits similar to the looks Bey and hubby Hov rocked in their “Apesh*t” video.

LOL @ Russell Wilson mouthing the Migos ad libs.

CC X Bey

Did Ciara make a good Bey? She’s kind of got her facial expressions down and the hair definitely looks similar.

Jay & Bey

How do you think Russell Wilson did with his Jay Z look? The hair isn’t quite long enough, but we see the effort there.

Hit the flip to see how their adorable kiddos embraced Halloween.

ABC 🎤🎼

Sienne and young Future dressed as Janet and Randy Jackson. Their kids seem like they are ready to perform for real too.

Future definitely has that IT factor…

The Jacksons 🎤

Little cutie pies.

Which celebs would you and your family want to dress up as for Halloween?

