Shooting In Long Beach, California Leaves At Least 3 Dead, 9 Injured

Late Night Long Beach Shooting Leads To Multiple Deaths

Three people have been confirmed dead with nine others injured following a shooting that took place during a party in Long Beach, California.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at about 10:44 p.m., they discovered that 12 people had been shot during what has been described as a costume party. The nine who were injured during the incident were transported to nearby hospitals. According to reports from CBS Los Angeles, the suspect in question “fled the scene,” though it was not immediately known whether the person did so on foot or in a vehicle.

“It looks like it was a party, some type of a Halloween-type costume party and that seems to be where the shooting occurred,” Long Beach Fire Department pubic information officer Jake Heflin said, according to NBC News.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

Mutiple reports cited the shooting suspect as having fled the scene, though the Long Beach Police Department has said that due to the nature of the active investigation, not much was known about the suspect, including whether or not they acted alone.

The 12 victims have been further described as being in their mid-20s, with the three who were killed during the incident confirmed to all be men. Of the nine who remain injured, five of them sustained possibly life-threatening injuries.