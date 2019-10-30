Happy HOTTIEWEEN! Megan The P.I. Flexes Her Acting Skills With Dave East In ‘Hottieween’ Series [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion, Dave East Debut “Hottieween” Series

Megan Thee Stallion has made her acting debut! The hottie collaborated with YouTube music to bring fans “Hottieween”. The series is directed by Teyana Taylor and is co-lead by rapper Dave East. In the first episode, Meg plays a P.I. tying to solve a murder.

EPISODE 1: LOVE BITES introduces us to our protagonist, Megan Thee Stallion, P.I. in her hometown of Stallion County. When a vicious group of Fuccbois take over town, Megan and her trusty sidekick Janine (Jay Cole,) are on the case. A chance encounter with the mysterious Archimedes (Dave East) provides leads and a potentially undying relationship.

‘Hottieween’ is like ‘Power’ meets ‘Vampire In Brooklyn’. Check it out.