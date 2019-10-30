Get Your Life Together: Queens Man Arrested For Selling $127 Million In Fake Shoes During 8-Year Scam

Man Arrested for Selling Over $127 Million in Fake Shoes

A man in Queens ran an eight-year counterfeit trafficking scam, which came to an end today after he was arrested for allegedly bringing more than $127 million worth of fake shoes into New York City.

On Monday, a complaint was filed against Hai Long Huang in Southern District of New York court, a man who authorities say is responsible for shipping fake containers of Timberland and Ugg boots into New York from China. Just as with a lot of previous fake busts, Huan is being accused of obtaining the shoes in “generic” form without any of their signature logos, later adding the emblems once the footwear arrives in the states.

In the filing, it describes an agent’s purchase of a fake Timberland boot, which was confirmed after finding the logos had been altered. “Law enforcement agents removed the Timberland branding plugs on the bottom of the boots and discovered a logo for ‘Fangeli’ underneath,” the complaint reads. Of the documented sales, an instance of Huang selling a case of 12 fake Timberlands to an officer for $515 is included.

Huang is said to have shipped in approximately three containers of fake Uggs, each containing 27,252 pairs with an estimated value of $4,741,840. As for the Timbs, he was caight importing approximately 66 containers filled with 6000 pairs a piece for an estimated total of $123 million.

Altogether, Haun’s eight-year operation allegedly cost the companies a combined $127,741,840.