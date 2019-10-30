Put On Blast: Chelsea Clinton Ain’t Feelin’ Jay-Z’s Tepid Reaction To Beyoncé’s Weight-Loss In ‘Homecoming’

Chelsea Clinton Blasts Jay-Z For Reaction To Beyoncé Weight-Loss

Chelsea Clinton is NOT here for Shawn Corey Carter’s apathy.

During a recently released interview with The Cut, the first daughter recounted watching Beyoncé’s Netflix Homecoming documentary with her husband Marc Mezvinsky. Chelsea was appalled at Jay-Z’s very “meh” in reaction to Beyoncé’s excited FaceTime call to show him that she had lost enough weight to fit into her old costume.

Jay’s lack of enthusiasm lead to Marc getting an earful:

In the SUV on our way to the Memphis zoo, the conversation about music continued. Beyoncé’s concert film Homecoming had just been released on Netflix that week, and Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, had watched it. She and Lurie got to talking about that now-infamous moment when Beyoncé FaceTimes Jay-Z to show-and-tell him how excited she is about fitting back into her costume after having given birth to twins but Jay-Z seems underwhelmed. “And I said, ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,’ ” Clinton says, letting out a big laugh. “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul, and spirit to get to that place. Marc was like, ‘Duly noted.’ And I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of She deserves more enthusiasm. Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.’ ”

Oop! Chelsea was playing NO games. Sorry to those men!