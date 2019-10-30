Don’t Stop, Get It Get It: Kash Doll Powerfully Performs ‘KD Diary’ On ‘The Real’ [Video]

Kash Doll Nails Live Performance On ‘The Real’

Let’s give Kash Doll her flowers for the following performance. The D repping rapper visited ‘The Real’ to perform her autobiographical single “KD Diary”. More than just beauty, her album “Stacked” just dropped on October 18th to much adulation. She actually landed on The Billboard charts at 76 with the debut.

Hear the articulation, the poise and the powerful storytelling yourself.