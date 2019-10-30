LaLa Pulls Halloween Prank On Mack Wilds And Friends At Bacardi Party [VIDEO]

La La Anthony Helps Bacardi Pull Pranks With Their Haunted Rum

To celebrate the release of its new limited-edition Halloween rum, BACARDÍ played the ultimate prank on people by introducing: The Haunted Rum. Leveraging a cast of skilled improv actors and unsuspecting “marks,” BACARDÍ tricked (and treated) people into believing there was a spirit trapped inside its new haunted rum bottle.

Among the unsuspecting “marks” was actor and singer, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, who was pranked by accomplice, actress and friend of BACARDÍ, La La Anthony.

To bring the spooky stunt to life, BACARDÍ took a page from Punk’d, and enlisted the show’s Executive Producer of over nine years, Billy Rainey, to direct. Applying old-school magic tricks and the power of magnetic fields to awaken the spirit inside the bottle, BACARDÍ transformed the second floor of Lower East Side rum bar, Las’ Lap, into a haunted house of rum.

P.S. BACARDÍ sent over a Halloween recipe we’re sharing with you for their BLOOD MOON cocktail.

Ingredients:

· 2 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum

· 1 part Monin Blood Orange Syrup

· 1 part Fresh Lime Juice

· Ginger Beer

Method: Shake all ingredients, except ginger beer, with ice and strain into glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with vampire teeth.