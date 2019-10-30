Kenya Moore Hoping For #RHOA Reconciliation With Marc Daly, Denies Secret Family Claims
Kenya Moore is opening up for the first time about her split from her husband. As previously reported Kenya and Marc Daly shockingly announced their split in September after seemingly appearing happy. Now according to Kenya, she’s hopeful that she and Marc can find a way back together, but only if they work through their issues with counseling.
The #RHOA star is featured exclusively in this week’s issue of PEOPLE and in it, she’s revealing that two haven’t filed for divorce yet and she’s hoping they can work things out.
“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore says. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”
Unfortunately, she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.”
“I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admits. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”
According to Kenya however, all those rumors that Marc hid a secret family during their marriage are NOT true. As previously reported rumors swirled that Marc hid an ex-wife and children from Kenya. Instead, Kenya claims that distance ultimately made her and Marc grow apart.
“I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families, Kenya told PEOPLE. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that,” she says. “In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”
The distance had really been taking a toll on us,” says Moore. “Initially when we had the baby, it was great. He was there for every single doctor’s appointment, every ultrasound, every scare, we were 90 percent together. He was a very supportive husband during that time.”
Kenya and Mar were married but living in separate states, Georgia and New York, and Kenya says that drove a wedge between them.
After Kenya and Marc’s daughter Brooklyn was born, the couple’s long-distance marriage became strained. Marc opened additional businesses in NY and Kenya apparently saw him less frequently.
She also added that they didn’t move to the same state because they both “liked where they lived.”
“Marc opened up two new businesses and is opening up another,” Moore explains to PEOPLE. “It was frustrating for me that he kept opening businesses in New York, but listen — I want him to be successful and that’s how he feeds his family. So I couldn’t be selfish. But if you’re living in two different places, you have to be together during the times you are in the same place; either you’re both in NY and you’re both in Atlanta. And when we’d be in the same place, we weren’t always in the same place. So with the businesses, the distance, and the baby, it just became hard for us to figure it all out.”
Asked why they didn’t just move, Moore says they “each liked where we lived and wanted to split our time.”
“A lot of couples do and they do it successfully,” Moore says. “New York and Atlanta, it gave us a full life. There’s no other city like New York in the world; I loved our life there. And Marc, he loves Atlanta. He has his own friends here, and it’s a family environment where there’s a home and a yard for kids to play, without the daily anxiety of living in a big city. It was the best of both worlds.”
Keny also added that she thought she “found her fairytale” and is devasted it’s not working out.
This is all leading up to this Sunday’s premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. During the new season, you’ll see Marc and Kenya’s marriage struggling leading up to their split.
