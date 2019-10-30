Caught Her Outside: Woah Vicky Beat The Brakes Off Of Bhad Bhabie And Everyone Is CLOWNING Boffum

Woah Vicky Vs. Bhad Bhabie

Well, this is disturbing. More white on white rap crime that has been plaguing our communities for far too long. Two, um, “rappers” named *reads teleprompter* Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie got into it in the studio and it looks like the Dr. Phil sensation caught all the hands.

The two arch enemies had a fight in an L.A. mall last year that was also caught on camera. This time, Bhad Bhabie rolled up on Vicky in Atlanta during a studio session and caught hands, had her hair pulled and looks to have lost badly. Bhabie took to IG to claim that the men holding her back jacked up her ability to win the fight.

Sure.

We’ll keep you updated on the happenings here while everyone continues ignoring their music.

Bhad bhabie and woah Vicky get into it at the studio. Pray for peace. 😬 pic.twitter.com/mpFKsD29uI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 30, 2019

Hit the flip for more footage, more angle and more hilarious finger pointing. Sigh. Where are the fathers?!