New Music: DVSN Links With Future To Give Us A Collab We Never Knew We Needed

DVSN Releases New Song “No Cryin” Featuring Future

Today, OVO Sound’s hottest R&B duo DVSN release a super necessary new track titled “No Cryin” featuring Future. The melodic Autumn vibe arrives after two previous songs from the group dropped earlier this year titled “Miss Me” and “In Between.” DVSN, composed of singer Daniel Daley and super producer Nineteen85, has led a whole wave of solemn sounds and Toronto tunes and is back with a track you’ll want to get on board with! Check it out here and let us know what ya think!