RHOA’s Eva Marcille Says Ex-Kevin McCall Is Using Custody Suit To Harass & Stalk Her (Exclusive Details)

Eva Marcille Says Kevin McCall Is Unfit To Parent Five-Year-Old Daughter

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s,” Eva Marcille said her baby daddy Kevin McCall’s custody case against her over their daughter Marley Rae is his latest attempt to harass and stalk her.

The “America’s Top Model” winner filed a response to McCall’s suit Oct. 29, saying that McCall has been a violent, deadbeat father from the beginning and called his suit just another way for him to abuse her and use her celebrity for a come up.

Marcille said in court papers that McCall was physically abusive to her and has boasted that he “could do worse damage” than mass shooter Chris Dorner. She said he’s publically praised the man who murdered Marcille’s best friend before killing himself and is currently facing domestic violence charges in California.

Last month McCall sued Marcille for joint physical custody of Marley Rae, five, and asked the judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Marcille said that McCall never financially supported Marley or took the court-ordered parenting classes that he was required to as part of their Los Angeles case. She said the judge, in that case, issued a permanent restraining order that bars contact between him, her and the child – and it should stay that way.

The mom of three asked the courts to throw the case out because she contends that the Los Angeles courts actually have jurisdiction and not in Atlanta, where the suit was filed.

Marcille said granting McCall joint custody would do nothing but frighten Marley and disrupt her stable life with her, her husband, attorney Michael Sterling and her two baby brothers. She also included some of McCall’s bizarre social media posts where he refers to himself as a “ticking time bomb” and threatening texts she said were from him.

McCall had not responded to Marcille’s answer as of Oct. 30.