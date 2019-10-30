Trigger-Sqeezin’ Good: Irate KFC Customer Licks Shots At Drive-Thru Window Over Missing Fork And Napkin

KFC Customer Shoots Out Window In Drive-Thru Over Fork And Napkins

Fried chicken has been at the center of quite a bit of violence in 2019 and we hope that trend ends going into the new year. Ain’t nobody got time for that.

According to WLKY, an apoplectic KFC customer shot the window of the drive-thru of a Shelbyville, Kentucky location Monday afternoon. Why, you ask? Was it a gang-related shooting? A beef over a scorned lover? Was Colonel Sanders trying to put Black folks back in slavery???

No. None of that happened. The angry woman shot up the place because she didn’t get a fork nor napkin in her bag.

Numerous cameras on the property clearly captured the incident but no footage or photos have been released to the public.

Says KFC:

“First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident.”

Utensils should never be that serious, but alas, here we are.