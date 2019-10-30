Bride Of Chuckles: Costumed Ken & Nicki Get PETTY Proclaiming Hubby Bought Whopping $1.1 Million Wedding Ring

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Get Funny As Chucky And Tiffany, Revealing Ring

Onika ‘Nicki’ Maraj and her hubby Kenneth Petty decided to tap into their funny bones while channeling the ‘Bride Of Chucky’ for Halloween — at the same time, showing off her sickening wedding ring.

Nicki and Ken, dressed as Chucky and his bride Tiffany, showed off her blinging diamond jewelry on IG. In a funny interaction with her “Chucky”, Nicki says Kenneth bought the expensive gift for her out of pocket.

TMZ reports that the shiny wedding ring is worth $1.1 MILLION. Do you think they’re serious or are they still in character??

Here is the scene that the Petty’s were trying to recreate. Hilarity.

And in case you’re wondering whether or not Barbie cares about the naysayers who think Kenny couldn’t afford her ring…she has THIS to say about it:

Miserable ppl will always find something negative to discuss when they see you celebrating. They’re just projecting their own unhappiness & fear. Celebrate anyway. You deserve it. 🎈💋♥️ — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2019

But that’s not all! We have CLOSE UP photos of the sparkly wedding rock. Hit the flip to see it!