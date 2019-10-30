Poor, Unfortunate Souls: Queen Latifah Reveals The First Look Of Ursula Look For Little Mermaid Live
- By Bossip Staff
Queen Latifah Reveals ‘Little Mermaid’ Ursala Costume For First Time
The Little Mermaid is going live and while normally that causes a bit of concern that the money-hungry corporate big wigs are going to ruin a childhood classic, we couldn’t possibly be more stoked about it now!
Today, Queen Latifah revealed the first look of her fully dressed in her role as Ursala.
Earlier this week Latifah talked all things Little Mermaid on GMA. Check that interview out below.
Has the Queen’s revelation changed your mind on seeing The Little Mermaid Live?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.