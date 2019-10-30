Poor, Unfortunate Souls: Queen Latifah Reveals The First Look Of Ursula Look For Little Mermaid Live

Queen Latifah Reveals ‘Little Mermaid’ Ursala Costume For First Time

The Little Mermaid is going live and while normally that causes a bit of concern that the money-hungry corporate big wigs are going to ruin a childhood classic, we couldn’t possibly be more stoked about it now!

Today, Queen Latifah revealed the first look of her fully dressed in her role as Ursala.

Ursula is an amazing character, and that song is no joke, can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on 🐙 #TheLittleMermaidLive #PoorUnfortunateSouls pic.twitter.com/sYHptOTWYP — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) October 30, 2019

Earlier this week Latifah talked all things Little Mermaid on GMA. Check that interview out below.

Has the Queen’s revelation changed your mind on seeing The Little Mermaid Live?