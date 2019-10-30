We The Best Birthdays! DJ Khaled Celebrates Asahd’s 3rd Bday With Halloween Themed Bash At American Airlines Arena
Happy Birthday Asahd! DJ Khaled Throws Massive Party In Miami For Son’s Third Birthday
Happy Birthday Asahd! Coming off a week filled of celebrations, DJ Khaled kicked off this past weekend by hosting his son, Asahd’s 3rd birthday bash at American Airlines Arena this weekend.
Over 400 guests from the local community came to the Halloween Themed Bash to celebrate the young mogul’s birthday and fundraiser which awarded grants to the Overtown Youth Center and Urban Promise. Check out more photos from the party below:
Asahd’s party wasn’t Khaled’s only celebration this week, hit the flip for “Another One!”
Additionally, DJ Khaled was joined by celeb friends and family at an intimate gathering he hosted at David Grutman’s Swan in Miami Sunday Night to celebrate Rolling Stone’s first ever digital cover with him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The dinner was attended by Timbaland, N.O.R.E., Mike Gardener, Dave Grutman and Khaled’s lady Nicole Tuck. Check out more pictures below:
