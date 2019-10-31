On The Come Up: Budding R&B Act VanJess Drops “Cool Off The Rain” Featuring Ari Lennox
- By Bossip Staff
VanJess Release “Cool Off The Rain” Ft. Ari Lennox
Nigerian sister duo VanJess release retro-soul track “Cool Off the Rain,” joining forces with Dreamville sweetheart Ari Lennox. The track combines jazzy beats with a fresh sound to bring us smith vibes and the sisters’ vocal ability. Listen to the single above, stream here, and let us know what ya think!
