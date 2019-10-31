On The Come Up: Budding R&B Act VanJess Drops “Cool Off The Rain” Featuring Ari Lennox

- By Bossip Staff

VanJess Release “Cool Off The Rain” Ft. Ari Lennox

 

 

Nigerian sister duo VanJess release retro-soul track “Cool Off the Rain,” joining forces with Dreamville sweetheart Ari Lennox. The track combines jazzy beats with a fresh sound to bring us smith vibes and the sisters’ vocal ability.  Listen to the single above, stream here, and let us know what ya think!

Categories: Bangers, Black Girl Magic, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.