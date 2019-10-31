Niecy Nash’s Old “BJ A Day” Comments Have The Internet Being Relentlessly Petty Over Her Divorce

Niecy Nash Petty Divorce Reactions

As you already know, Niecy Nash and her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker, have decided to amicably divorce. While nobody likes hearing divorce news (except for people who are excited for Niecy’s newfound singleness), there are a lot of people bringing up old comments to clown her. If you recall, told ESSENCE this about marriage:

“A BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away. I said what I said.”

She had more advice like this:

“Get together with someone who is like-minded. When you want the same things it’s so much easier to navigate things because you’re going in the same direction. Who I am is a lover, is a wife. I’m still my husband’s girlfriend, and we still date.”

But nobody cares about that. They only want to roast her for suggesting that a daily beej with keep a man. Niecy had all these women tying their hair up to get to work only for it to lead to divorce anyway. You hate to see it.

Niecy Nash getting divorced? I guess those blow jobs a day didn’t work. — 😊Ms. Miller😉 (@mskitamaddie) October 30, 2019

Everyone is letting their petty out. Maybe we should all just use our moufs instead of talking about other marriages and…dah well never mind enjoy the petty!