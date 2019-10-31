Cops Kill People: Alabama Cops Gun Down Allegedly-Armed Dana Fletcher, Wife Says He Had No Weapon

Alabama Police Kill Alleged Black Gunman, Wife Refutes Claim

Dana Fletcher was shot dead by police in Madison, Alabama this past Monday night in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness according to AL.com.

Let the cops tell it, Fletcher “exited the car with the gun in his hand and pointed at officers. Two Madison Police officers fired their weapons and Fletcher was struck.” via a statement they released following the shooting.

Dana’s wife Cherelle, who witnessed the fatal incident, adamantly refutes the cops’ claim in a lengthy Facebook post describing her husband’s final moments alive.

Somebody has some splainin’ and body cam footage releasing to do. It stands to reason that Dana Fletcher’s wife would know whether or not her husband pointed a gun at the police.