BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘Harriet’ Director Kasi Lemmons Addresses Slavery Fatigue And Cynthia Erivo Discusses Division In The Black Community [VIDEO]

Kasi Lemmons And Cynthia Erivo Talk About Bringing Black Female Hero To Big Screen

The long anticipated story of Harriet Tubman, ‘Harriet’ lands in theatres Friday, November 1 and BOSSIP’s Senior Director of Content Janeé Bolden sat down with the film’s director Kasi Lemmons and leading lady Cynthia Erivo recently to discuss the film. The ladies talked about the importance of having strong black female character brought to life on the big screen, why the slavery fatigue argument should be moot for audiences when it comes to ‘Harriet’ and division in the black community check out the interview below:

What did you think? Was Cynthia’s answer enough to put to rest all the questions about her? Do you think people will come to theatres to see this movie despite the folks who like to cry slavery fatigue about any move set in the 1800’s?

Leslie Odom Jr. also addresses the question of slave fatigue as well as the importance of documenting the slavery experience. Hit the flip to see what he has to say.