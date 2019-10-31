Here’s What Happened When Ciara Dressed Up As Beyoncé For Halloween

Y’all: Beyoncé doesn’t even know Ciara. Beyoncé at Ciara’s 30th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/VU0Jb4gYKH — QARTIER (@QartierDrip) October 30, 2019

Ciara Dressed Up As Queen Bey For Halloween & Melted Twitter

By now, you’ve probably (definitely) seen the pics of Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay Z that sent the internet into a heart eye TIZZY (and not-very-shockingly set off the BeyHive).

Yep, it was pretty epic (depending on who you ask) so you already know the reactions were all over the place.

Ciara to the HATERS when she popped up in the EXACT pant suit Bey wore in the APESH*T video. pic.twitter.com/imgJfrEdaQ — αитнoиу. (@MyLifeAsAD) October 30, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over CiCi dressing up as Beyoncé for Halloween.