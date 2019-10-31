Ya Hate To See It: Steph Curry Breaks His Left Hand From A Gnarly Fall During Game Against The Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry Suffers An Injury During Phoenix Suns Game

This season is just not looking good for the Golden State Warriors, especially after Wednesday night’s game, where Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand.

It all went down at the newly opened Chase Center, the Warriors’ new home base this season. While playing against the Phoenix Suns, Curry had a serious fall that was only made worse by Aron Baynes falling directly on top of his hand–which is how he sustained a wrist injury.

The second you see the video, it’s pretty obvious how much that had to hurt.

Uh oh. Stephen Curry is slow to get up after Aron Baynes fell on his left wrist. He has left the game. pic.twitter.com/6nsoM7J2Af — KNBR (@KNBR) October 31, 2019

After the injury, Curry ended up leaving the game. A little while later, the Warriors PR confirmed on Twitter that the baller now has a broken left hand.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

And that wasn’t the end of the disappointments for the team Wednesday night, as Golden State ended up losing against the Suns with a final score of 121-110.

Another one of the team’s star players, Klay Thompson, is also out injured after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee while he was playing in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. This season, the Warriors have one win and three losses–but hopefully, these injuries get sorted out and the team gets back to the winning streaks they’ve been accustomed to for the past few seasons.