Feeling These Get Ups? The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ Recreate Met Gala Looks For Halloween 2019

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

Hate it or love it?!

The Hosts Of “The Real” Dress Up For Halloween

The ladies of “The Real” aren’t getting spooky for Halloween, they’re getting STYLISH.

On Thursday, October 31, “The Real” is celebrating by honoring fashion’s biggest event of the year: The Met Gala and donning iconic looks from the annual event. Each host is representing iconic looks of celebrities that have attended, Loni Love dresses as Lizzo…

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

Jeannie Mai appears as Rhianna…

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

Tamera Mowry-Housley arrives as Katy Perry…

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

and Adrienne Houghton is Lady Gaga!

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

YOU tell us; are you feeling “The Real’s” Halloween getups???

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television

 

