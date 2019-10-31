SMH: Kodak Black Reportedly Involved In A Brawl Behind Bars That Left One Prison Guard Hospitalized

Kodak Black Said To Be Involved In A Serious Fight While In Prison

It looks like Kodak Black could have been involved in a serious scuffle while behind bars.

On Wednesday October 30, reports from Miami’s Local 10 News stated that the rapper was involved in a fight on Tuesday night that reportedly left one guard at the facility hospitalized. Current details surrounding the are few and far between, but the report says the brawl started as something between two inmates. It’s still not clear to what capacity Kodak may have been involved in the fight or the severity of the guard’s injuries.

Currently, Kodak Black is in prison following his 2019 arrest ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami back in May. The Florida native is facing two counts of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm in Florida after allegedly lying on his application to purchase a gun earlier this year.

This all stems from prosecutors alleging that Kodak checked off “no” on the form where it asked if he had been charged with any prior felonies, which is false, because he was indicted for criminal sexual conduct stemming from an ongoing 2016 case in South Carolina. During a hearing on the gun case in August, Kodak changed his plea to guilty.

Kodak Black’s sentencing is reportedly set for November 13.