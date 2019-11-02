Upgrade Your Kitchen With a Convection Oven That Does It All

This might sound familiar: you’ve just come home from a long day. You’re tired, you’re ready to fire up Hulu and catch up on your favorite show, but most importantly, you’re hungry. You’re not really in the mood to cook something from scratch, and you need to eat as soon as possible to avoid full-on hanger rage, so you grab some frozen food from your freezer. Now, you know it’s going to taste significantly better if you let that chicken parm meal heat up in the oven, but according to the box, that’ll take over 30 minutes, and you’re famished — which means you’re going to plop that sucker in the microwave, heat on high for five minutes, and suffer the consequences of soggy chicken.

Fast food and good food don’t often go together, but we’re here to tell you there’s a way to have your cake and eat it too — or in this case, roast your rotisserie chicken and bake a pizza faster, and all in the same place. The Gemelli Twin Oven is a professional-grade convection oven (translation: an oven that cooks your food way faster thanks to fan-induced air circulation) with some awesome additions. The Gemelli has an added rotisserie feature that can cook up to six pounds of meat evenly (and more healthily than frying), and a separate lower oven with a built-in pizza drawer that can cook 12 inch pizzas, quesadillas, bagels, and more.

Now, you can cook, bake, broil, warm, and roast your food up to 30 percent faster, at optimum temperatures up to 450 degrees, with the main oven’s infrared and four quartz heating elements. Don’t settle for a soggy meal again — grab the Gemelli Twin Oven today for just $279.99 (normally $379.99.)

Prices subject to change.