This Hair Dryer Delivers Shinier, Better Hair Every Time

In a perfect world, we’d all roll out of bed every morning with perfect locks that were not, in any way, affected by our tossing and turning throughout the night. But this is real life, and we have no choice but to use a slew of styling products just to appear presentable.

Thankfully, we have the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer to make styling faster and less tedious. Outfitted with a pure ceramic grill, a DC motor and integrated with negative ion conditioning, this elite dryer delivers lightning-fast drying time and a better blowout — perhaps even better than what you can get from a salon. It boasts a range of temperature and speed settings to accommodate different styling aesthetics and hair types, as well as a cool button that helps retains the shape and direction of the hairstyle. It even includes a concentrator nozzle for a more polished finish. With regular use, you can expect shine and volume every single time.

Ready to have salon-quality hair every day? Grab the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer on sale now for only $59.99.

